Melonade x Dosido #3



Alienade is a sativa strain that combines the genetics of Melonade and Dosido #3. This unique cross results in a potent and flavorful strain with a delightful combination of fruity and earthy aromas. Alienade's effects are known to be uplifting and energetic, making it a great choice for daytime use. Its sativa genetics give it a euphoric and creative buzz that can help users with focus and productivity. With its delicious taste and uplifting effects, Alienade is a strain that is sure to impress both recreational and medicinal users.

