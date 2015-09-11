Avitas
Cherry OG Pre-Roll 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Cherry Thai x Afghani x Lost Coast OG
Most typically, this strain is recognized by its diesel aroma with the traces of cherry combined with it. The flavor will be exotic and fruity in nature and is capable of producing a euphoric feeling to the users. This strain is found to be effective in relieving anxiety and can be able to provide the uplift and whole body relaxation. This would also act well with pains and nausea.
Cherry OG effects
Reported by real people like you
105 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Talkative
29% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
