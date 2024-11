Haze X Skunk #1 X Northern Lights #5



Citrus Mistress is a Sativa-dominant cannabis strain that is a result of crossing Haze, Skunk #1, and Northern Lights #5. The strain has a delicious citrusy flavor that leaves an aftertaste of lemon and orange zest. The effects of Citrus Mistress are uplifting, euphoric, and energizing. It can enhance creativity, productivity, and socializing. The high THC content makes it suitable for experienced users who can handle its potent effects. Citrus Mistress is a go-to strain for those looking for a tasty and potent Sativa experience.

