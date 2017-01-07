About this product
Dragon OG Live Resin All In One 1g
AvitasResin
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Negatives:Dry mouthDizzyDry eyes
- Feelings:ArousedRelaxedHappy
- Helps with:StressPainDepression
- Terpenes:LimoneneMyrceneCaryophyllene
Dragon OG effects are mostly energizing.
Dragon OG potency is higher THC than average.
Dragon OG (or Red Dragon OG) is a sativa-dominant hybrid cross between Red Dragon and OG Kush. Red Dragon adds gentle invigoration to OG Kush’s mid-level sedation and pleasant euphoria. This heady hybrid offers mood-boosting mental stimulation and relaxing body effects that stick to the bones. Enjoy this strain throughout the day to boost creativity and combat moderate pain, but beware: this potent combination can be overstimulating in large doses.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item