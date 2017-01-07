Blue Dragon x Purple OG Kush



As your mind reaches new heights of euphoria, your body will soon follow suit thanks to a tingly spike of vigor that runs from head to toe with a jolt of energy. Dragon OG is said to be perfect for treating chronic stress, migraines or headaches, ADD or ADHD, and depression. Dragon OG has a sweet fruity flavor with hints of tangy citrus and pine on each exhale. The aroma is very sour and earthy with a woody fruity overtone.

