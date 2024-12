Horchata x Grape Gasoline



Gaschata is a sativa cannabis strain created by crossing Horchata and Grape Gasoline. With a THC content ranging from 18% to 21%, this strain offers a potent cerebral high that eases into a relaxing body buzz. Its flavor profile is described as sweet and fruity, with hints of grape and citrus. Gaschata Sativa is said to be perfect for daytime use and can help alleviate stress, anxiety, and depression. It also provides a boost of creativity and can increase focus and productivity.

