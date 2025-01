Gelato X Larry OG



Gelato Larry has a deliciously sweet and strong diesel aroma. The smoke is creamy and the high is relaxing but focused. Even with its indica dominance, the high is head heavy in nature and won't leave you sedated or couch-locked. It starts with a cerebral head rush that hits you in the forehead with an uplifted euphoria and a sense of slightly focused energy. As this head high blissfully builds, a creeping body buzz will slowly wash over you, leaving you completely relaxed and calm with a sense of peace and well being.

