Bubba Kush X L.A Confidential X GDP



The smell and taste are quite different from any other indica dominant strains you may have medicated with before. Godfather OG delivers piney and earthy flavors with pungent undertones and is incredibly potent at the same time. The high is unlike any other and is indescribable to say the least. It is powerful enough to knock you out for good if you are not careful. Godfather OG is largely recommended for patients suffering from severe medical conditions, including insomnia, anxiety, depression, chronic pains and aches along with other mood disorders.