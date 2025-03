Guava x Gelato



Grande Guava is a hybrid strain resulting from crossing the Guava and Gelato strains. This unique combination showcases the best qualities of both parent strains, offering a flavorful and aromatic experience. Users can expect a balanced high, delivering both relaxing and uplifting effects. The taste and aroma are typically fruity and tropical, with hints of sweetness and creaminess. Overall, Grande Guava provides a delightful and enjoyable cannabis experience.

read more