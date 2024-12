NYC Diesel x Mexican landrace x Afghan



Grape City Diesel is a sativa cannabis strain with a lineage that includes NYC Diesel, Mexican landrace, and Afghani. It has a sweet grape aroma with hints of diesel fuel and a high that's energizing and euphoric. This strain is known to boost creativity and focus, making it a great option for daytime use. It has a flowering period of 8-9 weeks and produces dense, resinous buds with purple and green hues. Overall, Grape City Diesel is a well-balanced and uplifting sativa strain for a productive high.

read more