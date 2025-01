Indulge in the delicious flavor of Hood River Cherry Lime Fruit & Flower Rosin Gummies, a premium cannabis-infused edible that comes in a 100mg 10-pack, with 10mg per gummy. Made with freeze-dried cherries, these gummies are perfect for those looking for a fruity and refreshing cannabis experience. These hybrid gummies are infused with strain specific high-quality rosin and a blend of natural ingredients, ensuring a consistent and potent dosage every time. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis user or new to edibles, Hood River Cherry Lime Fruit & Flower Rosin Gummies are a must-try.

