Gummiez x Grape Gas



Joker's Candy is a cross of Gummiez and Grape Gas that has resulted in a potent and highly enjoyable strain. With its sweet and fruity aroma, this has a distinct grape and candy flavor that will tantalize the taste buds. Its Indica-dominant genetics ensure a relaxing and calming high that helps alleviate stress and anxiety. The buds are dense and covered in resinous crystals, making them perfect for making extracts. This strain is perfect for people looking for a relaxing yet pleasant high and an enjoyable flavor.

read more