Lemon G X 88 G13 Hashplant



Known for its buzzing effects, Lemon Hashplant is recommended for experienced users who need a little extra kick. The high starts with a cerebral buzz, hitting the back of the neck and spine before inching its way forward with tingly warming euphoria. This tingle will soon spread throughout the rest of your body, leaving you feeling fully relaxed from head to toe with a slight sense of physical sedation that doesn't damper your mood or your euphoria. Lemon Hashplant has a super sour citrus lemon flavor with a hashy peppery exhale and a pungent spicy aroma to match. This bud has small popcorn-shaped forest green nugs with lots of thin light orange hairs and a coating of chunky frosty white crystal trichomes.

