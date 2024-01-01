Lemon Macaron is a sativa-dominant strain that is a cross between Berners Lemonade and Animal Cookies. This strain offers a potent combination of its parents' effects, including a euphoric and energizing high with a relaxing body buzz. The aroma and flavor profile of Lemon Macarons is dominated by a sweet and sour lemon essence, with hints of earthy and nutty notes. It is ideal for daytime use, helping users to stay productive, focused, and motivated throughout the day. The THC content of Lemon Macarons tends to be around 20-25%, making it a powerful and long-lasting strain.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.