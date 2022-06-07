About this product
Lemon Meringue x Dragon OG
When smoking Limonada you'll feel happiness run through your brain with reflecting euphoria and focus accompanied by an amplifying sense of energy. The top reported aromas of the Limonada strain are citrus, spices, and earth. It is said to taste of pine, sour fruit, and pepper.
When smoking Limonada you'll feel happiness run through your brain with reflecting euphoria and focus accompanied by an amplifying sense of energy. The top reported aromas of the Limonada strain are citrus, spices, and earth. It is said to taste of pine, sour fruit, and pepper.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Avitas
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.