(Limonada) Lemon Meringue x Dragon OG

(Chocolate Kush Mints) Emerald OG X Grandaddy Purple



(Limonada) When smoking Limonada you'll feel happiness run through your brain with reflecting euphoria and focus accompanied by an amplifying sense of energy. The top reported aromas of the Limonada strain are citrus, spices, and earth. It is said to taste of pine, sour fruit, and pepper.

(Chocolate Kush Mints) Chocolate Kush Mints has a flavor you'd expect, chocolate nutty cookies with a punch of sharp mint! The aroma is a little different, taking on an earthy overtone with hints of rich spices and dank mocha as the nugs are burned. The Chocolate Kush Mints high comes on immediately after your first toke, smashing into your mind and launching it into a state of uplifted energy. You'll feel motivated and focused with an urge to create. As your mind lifts higher and higher, your body will remain grounded in deep physical relaxation that is almost sedative in nature. Chocolate Kush Mints is said to be perfect for treating conditions such as chronic pain, headaches, appetite loss, depression, and chronic fatigue.