Avitas

Limonada Pre-Roll 1g

About this product

Lemon Meringue x Dragon OG

When smoking Limonada you'll feel happiness run through your brain with reflecting euphoria and focus accompanied by an amplifying sense of energy. The top reported aromas of the Limonada strain are citrus, spices, and earth. It is said to taste of pine, sour fruit, and pepper.
