Roadkill Unicorn F4 X 88 G13 Hashplant



Magenta Hashplant is known to have classic indica effects. The high starts with a euphoric rush that leaves you feeling lifted and completely relaxed in both mind and body. This deep-felt relaxation will quickly start to become slightly sedative, lulling you into a state of complete ease with just a touch of couch-lock that isn't too overwhelming. Magenta Hashplant has a sweet herbal woody flavor with a spicy earthy exhale that lingers on your tongue long after you finish toking. The smell is very citrusy with a dank earthy overtone accented by a touch of woody pine. This bud has small round forest green nugs with long thin orange hairs and a coating of tiny frosty white crystal trichomes.

