About this product
About this strain
Memory Loss effects
Reported by real people like you
86 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
51% of people report feeling uplifted
Giggly
31% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
8% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
25% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!