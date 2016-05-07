(Memory Loss) Face off OG x Amnesia Haze (Orange Cake Pop) Orange Push Pop x Wedding Cake



(Memory Loss) This powerhouse bud packs a hefty cerebral punch that leaves you unfocused and dazed for hours and hours on end. The high starts with an almost immediate onset that smashes into your brain, leaving you completely out of it and really unable to focus at all. As this effect continues, you'll feel a light influx of energy and creativity as well as a sharp pang of hunger, so be certain to have some snacks on hand. With these effects and its super high 31-32% average THC level, Memory Loss is said to be perfect for treating conditions such as appetite loss, chronic pain, inflammation, insomnia, and muscle spasms or tremors. This bud has fluffy long olive green nugs with dark orange hairs and a thick frosty coating of purple-tinted white crystal trichomes. Memory Loss buds have a fruity bubblegum flavor with a spicy pepper overtone. The aroma is very earthy and fruity with a spicy herbal effect that turns pungent as the nugs are burned.

(Orange Cake Pop) Users of Orange Cake Pop will feel effects that are cerebral in nature, causing blood to rush to your brain. You will feel very happy and upbeat, allowing you to get on your feet to do whatever it is you need to do. This strain has been reported by users throughout the years as a strain that provides an intense boost of euphoric energy. You'll want to get up on your feet and do something active! There is a strong citrus taste that is also sweet, providing amazing flavor and an energizing high to go with it. However, when you want to sit down and relax, you're able to do that too. This is a flexible strain that is useful in different scenarios, making it a popular strain for those on the go. Likewise, for those needing relaxation and medical effects. Those using Orange Cake Pop medically have said this strain is effective in alleviating depression, anxiety, and pain.

Show more