It tastes like lime. Lime and Mendo with a touch of herbs. The aroma is very sweet, fresh, and citrusy with a spiciness to it that’s almost pungent in nature. It starts with an uplifted effect that boosts your mood but leaves your head feeling hazy and distant with a slight tingle. A body buzz will wash over you next, lulling you into a rested state of sleepiness, often pulling you into a deep and dreamless sleep.