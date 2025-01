Mendo x MAC (Miracle Alien Cookies)



Mendo Mac is a hybrid strain that was created through a cross between two popular strains, Mendo and MAC (Miracle Alien Cookies). The Mendo strain is a classic California indica that is known for its relaxing effects and earthy, spicy flavor profile. MAC, on the other hand, is a potent and flavorful hybrid that is a cross between Alien Cookies and Colombian Gold. The combination of these two strains in Mendo Mac results in a balanced high that offers both relaxation and euphoria, along with a sweet and spicy taste.

