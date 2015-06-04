About this product
It has a pungent flavor that is a blend of skunk and earthy tastes. MK Ultra is an incredibly hard-hitting strain with a strong and strange odor. It is well-known for its hypnotic powers that immediately affect your system. It can help you relax the entire day as it instantly calms your nerves and makes you feel drowsy. MK Ultra is mainly used for treating different kinds of pains and provides relief from mild to chronic pains conveniently. It is also used to treat stress and anxiety as it has a calming effect on strained nerves. MK Ultra can also be employed for curing insomnia, anxiety and a loss of appetite. It stimulates your appetite and makes you feel hungry quickly. The side effects of this strain mainly include having a dry mouth. You can also get dry eyes, dizziness and headaches by using this strain.
About this strain
MK Ultra, also known as "MKU" and "MK Ultra OG," is a potent indica marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush with G13. This strain produces euphoric effects that are fast-acting and best for when strong medication is desired. MK Ultra is bred by T.H. Seeds and won 1st place Indica at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 2003 and 2nd place in 2004. This strain gets its name from the methods of mental manipulation employed by the CIA’s Project MKUltra. Indoor growing is facilitated by the plant’s short stature, and its above average yield delivers particularly sticky, dense, pungent flowers.
About this brand
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.