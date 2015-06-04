OG Kush x G13



It has a pungent flavor that is a blend of skunk and earthy tastes. MK Ultra is an incredibly hard-hitting strain with a strong and strange odor. It is well-known for its hypnotic powers that immediately affect your system. It can help you relax the entire day as it instantly calms your nerves and makes you feel drowsy. MK Ultra is mainly used for treating different kinds of pains and provides relief from mild to chronic pains conveniently. It is also used to treat stress and anxiety as it has a calming effect on strained nerves. MK Ultra can also be employed for curing insomnia, anxiety and a loss of appetite. It stimulates your appetite and makes you feel hungry quickly. The side effects of this strain mainly include having a dry mouth. You can also get dry eyes, dizziness and headaches by using this strain.