Miles Ahead (Triangle Kush x Breathwork) x Prominence (Cherry Pie x Highschool Sweetheart)
Peace on Earth is an indica-dominant hybrid strain created by crossing Miles Ahead (Triangle Kush x Breathwork) and Prominence (Cherry Pie x Highschool Sweetheart). The aroma is a sweet mix of cherries and earthy pine, while the flavor is a mix of Kush and sweet cherries. This strain offers a relaxing high that is perfect for unwinding after a long day. It may also help with pain, stress, and anxiety. Peace on Earth has a flowering time of around eight to ten weeks and can produce heavy yields for experienced growers.
