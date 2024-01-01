Miles Ahead (Triangle Kush x Breath Work) x Petol Rainbows V2 (Sour Gelato x JFG)
Petrol Diamonds is a powerful hybrid strain that results from crossing Miles Ahead, which is a combination of Triangle Kush and Breath Work, with Petrol Rainbows V2, a mix of Sour Gelato and JFG. This strain boasts a complex flavor profile with earthy, fruity, and diesel undertones that blend together seamlessly. The high is uplifting and euphoric while also deeply relaxing, making it perfect for unwinding at the end of a long day or dealing with stress and anxiety. Overall, Petrol Diamonds is a highly potent and enjoyable strain that is a great addition to any collection.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.