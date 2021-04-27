About this product
Named for its super delicious fruity flavor and vibrant appearance, Rainbow Chip is the perfect flavorful bud for any hybrid lover. This lovely lady has a sweet fruity flavor with hints of herbs and citrus, too. The Rainbow Chip high comes roaring in almost as soon as you exhale, filling your mind with a heavy tingly effect that quickly spreads throughout your entire physical form. You'll feel motivated and energized with a sense of euphoria and focus that quickly turns social, lending itself well to any creative circumstance or conversation you run into
Bred by Exotic Genetix, Sunset Sherbert and Mint Chocolate Chip were crossed to create Rainbow Chip. Part of their 2018 Mint Chocolate Chip lineup, this strain uses the terpene influences and vigorous growth of Mint Chocolate Chip as their male; once combined with the sweeter influence of the female Sunset Sherbert, the flavor is indescribably tasty.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.