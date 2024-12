Sunset Sherbet x Runtz



The Shiba Inu cross of Sunset Sherbet x Runtz is a potent indica strain that delivers a sweet, fruity taste with a heavy, relaxing high. Its buds are covered in trichomes and have a deep purple color. This strain is perfect for unwinding after a long day or for those seeking relief from stress and anxiety. Its effects are long-lasting, making it a popular choice among medicinal users. Overall, the Shiba Inu cross of Sunset Sherbet x Runtz is a well-balanced and delicious strain that is sure to elevate your mood and provide a sense of calmness.

