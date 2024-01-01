Silver Spoon is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain that provides an uplifting and energizing effect with a 21% average THC content, making a perfect choice for daytime activities. The strain has a fruity and sweet aroma and offers a euphoric head-high that can boost creativity and focus. Silver Spoon is a cross between Super Lemon Haze and Gelato, resulting in a balanced and potent strain that can help alleviate symptoms of depression, anxiety, and stress. The physical effects of this strain are mild and relaxing, making it ideal for those who want to stay active and productive.
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.