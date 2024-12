Classic California Indica X Sugar Blossoms



With this bud, the name says it all - Sugar Daddy will have you coming back for more and more of its super sweet flavor and even sweeter effects. This bud has a sweet and sugary citrus flavor with hints of light lemony bliss as you exhale. The aroma is just as beautiful, with an earthy effect accented by sweet and sour citrus. The Sugar Daddy high is just as vibrant at the onset before dropping you into a state of sleepy happiness. You'll feel an energizing rush that fills your mind with a lifted sense, launching you into a giddy and tingly euphoria that can become pretty arousing at times. Soon this tingle will turn relaxing, working its warming tendrils throughout your entire body and leaving you feeling kicked back and totally at ease. As you fall further and further into the couch, you'll soon begin to feel sleepy and sedated, dozing off here and there.

