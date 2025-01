Sweet Berry X Sunshine Daydream



Sunberry has a super sweet blueberry diesel flavor with a citrusy overtone that turns to slight diesel upon exhale. The aroma is of fresh pine and blueberries with a pungent diesel overtone that sweetens as the nugs are broken apart and burned. The Sun Berry high settles in a few minutes after your final toke, building in the back of your head with a creeping effect before suddenly taking hold. You'll feel a potent happy lift that fills your mind with pure euphoria as your body is taken over by a super relaxing tingle that leaves you totally at ease and pretty hungry. Sun Berry is often chosen to treat those suffering from conditions such as appetite loss, chronic fatigue, depression, mood swings, and chronic stress.

