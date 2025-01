Experience the exquisite flavors of Willamette Blackberry Fruit & Flower Rosin Gummies. These indica gummies are now available in a pack of 10 and infused with 10mg of THC in each gummy. Made with premium quality freeze-dried fruit, these gummies offer a unique burst of flavor with every bite. Crafted using strain specific rosin, a solventless method of extracting cannabinoids and terpenes, these gummies are free from harmful contaminants and provide a potent and clean high. So why wait? Grab a pack today and enjoy the delicious and calming effects of this delicious treat.

