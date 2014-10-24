Awakened Topicals
About this product
The 3:1 Sublingual works on a systemic level to promote emotional well-being and manage chronic pain with minimal psychotropic effects. Our signature cold-extraction process preserves all of the naturally occurring acidic cannabinoids, terpenoids, and flavonoids found in the cannabis plant without the need for unnecessary chemical solvents. So you’re left with just two ingredients—100% extra virgin olive oil & whole-plant, sungrown cannabis.
Available in 15 mL and 30 mL sizes.
Instructions For Use
Dispense 1 full dropper (1 mL) under the tongue and hold for 10 deep breaths before swallowing. Repeat 2-3 times daily as needed.
Ingredients
Whole Plant Cannabis, Extra Virgin Olive Oil.
*indicates certified organic ingredient; all ingredients listed are pesticide-free.
Garlic effects
Reported by real people like you
31 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
45% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
41% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
25% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
12% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
9% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
9% of people say it helps with stress
