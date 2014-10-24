About this product

The 3:1 Sublingual works on a systemic level to promote emotional well-being and manage chronic pain with minimal psychotropic effects. Our signature cold-extraction process preserves all of the naturally occurring acidic cannabinoids, terpenoids, and flavonoids found in the cannabis plant without the need for unnecessary chemical solvents. So you’re left with just two ingredients—100% extra virgin olive oil & whole-plant, sungrown cannabis.



Available in 15 mL and 30 mL sizes.



Instructions For Use

Dispense 1 full dropper (1 mL) under the tongue and hold for 10 deep breaths before swallowing. Repeat 2-3 times daily as needed.



Ingredients

Whole Plant Cannabis, Extra Virgin Olive Oil.



*indicates certified organic ingredient; all ingredients listed are pesticide-free.