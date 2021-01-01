About this product

CBD+Relief from Axis Labs is a revolutionary relief cream infused with the power of CBD from Full Spectrum hemp extract. Additionally, we’ve added pain naturally relieving and effective topical ingredients including peppermint and ginger that offers impressive results after application.



Axis Labs formulates its CBD-based relief cream using natural, non-GMO full spectrum hemp oil. Derived from U.S. grown industrial hemp, the CBD offered by Axis Labs is non-psychoactive and compliant with the Agricultural Act of 2014, also known as the 2014 Farm Bill, as well as the 2018 Farm Bill.



CBD is remarkable for its natural healing properties, without leaving users with an unwanted sense of being “high.” That’s because we derive our CBD from hemp, which has a practically zero percent THC count. Enjoy the benefits of CBD with our pain relief cream.



· Available in 2 oz Jar

· 100mg CBD per Jar

· Very pleasant aroma with aromatherapeutic benefits

· Third Party Tested for Potency, contaminants, parasites

· Organic and Non-GMO