About this product

Fold. Snap. Squeeze.

Pain salve on the go! These snap cards are easy to use and travel safe. To apply just fold it in half and squeeze your dosage in your desired area.

CBD+Relief from Axis Labs is a revolutionary relief cream infused with the power of CBD from Full Spectrum hemp extract. Additionally, we’ve added pain naturally relieving and effective topical ingredients including peppermint and ginger that offers impressive results after application.



Axis Labs formulates its CBD-based relief cream using natural, non-GMO full spectrum hemp oil.

· Very pleasant aroma with aromatherapeutic benefits

· Third Party Tested for Potency, contaminants, parasites

· Organic and Non-GMO