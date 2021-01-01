About this product

Quick note: While our Full Spectrum oil is non-psychoactive and will not get you high, it does contain trace amounts of THC. If you are drug tested for your work, please see our Pure CBD Oil. Otherwise, Full Spectrum is the most effective kind of CBD.



Available in a 2oz dropper, this CBD Oil Dropper from Axis Labs is of the highest potency and quality, and is available without a doctor’s prescription. Plus, it comes in two delicious flavors and four different strengths:



- Available in 4 Strengths: 500mg, 1000mg, 1500mg & 3000mg

- 2oz Tincture Dropper

- Cold Extracted Full-Spectrum CBD

- Delicious Natural Peppermint or Orange Creamsicle Flavor

- 3rd Party Tested & Posted for Purity & Potency

- Vegan and Non-GMO



Axis Labs CBD Oil is only made using all-natural, non-GMO, Full-Spectrum hemp extract. Derived from U.S. grown industrial hemp, Axis Labs’ CBD is non-psychoactive, meaning it will not get you "high".