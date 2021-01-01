Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand AXTON

AXTON

AXTON CBD THERAPY PAIN CREAM

Product rating:

About this product

AXTON CBD Therapy Pain Cream is a soothing, luxurious lotion designed to penetrate and absorb into your skin quickly. Formulated with menthol & camphor to create a cooling sensation upon contact. Followed by a warming relief to melt away aches and pains. Our moisturizing lotion has been crafted to deliver unparalleled absorption in an extra strength formula to soothe sore muscles, joint pain, and skin conditions. Also great for sunburn and insect bites!

600mg CBD per bottle.
Relieves minor aches and pains associated with strains, bruises, and sprains to muscles and joints.
Quick absorption formula, won’t stain clothes.
Controlled cooling without freezing or irritation.
Unique warming ingredients
No artificial colors, fragrances, or alcohol.
Animal free. Made in the USA.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!