AXTON CBD Therapy Pain Cream is a soothing, luxurious lotion designed to penetrate and absorb into your skin quickly. Formulated with menthol & camphor to create a cooling sensation upon contact. Followed by a warming relief to melt away aches and pains. Our moisturizing lotion has been crafted to deliver unparalleled absorption in an extra strength formula to soothe sore muscles, joint pain, and skin conditions. Also great for sunburn and insect bites!



600mg CBD per bottle.

Relieves minor aches and pains associated with strains, bruises, and sprains to muscles and joints.

Quick absorption formula, won’t stain clothes.

Controlled cooling without freezing or irritation.

Unique warming ingredients

No artificial colors, fragrances, or alcohol.

Animal free. Made in the USA.