Ayra
Dark Plasma Full Flower Pre-Roll 1g (2 x 0.5g)
About this product
Forum GS Cookies X Obi Wan OG Kush
Indica Dominant Hybrid - 60% | 40%
Total THC - 24.5% CBGA - 1.6% Terpene Total – 3% Total Cannabinoids - 29.60%
Prominent Terpenes - Nerolidol, d-Limonene, b-Caryophyllene, b- Mycerne, Linalool
Dark Plasma combines Forum GS Cookies with Ocean Grown’s Obi-Wan OG Kush resulting in colorful flowers with generous trichome production.
Flavors
Sweet smells of cookies and fuel reminiscent of transmission fluid
Effects
Dark Plasma has a fast and heavy onset with a bit of amp. Its effects can be felt behind the eyes and creep towards a stony, full body high. The high does have a cerebral aspect but the overtone is more relaxing than stimulating.
Perfect For
Feeling of relaxation, but slightly energized and stimulated, Dark Plasma is ideal for afternoon or evening use.Therapeutic benefits include reduced stress and help with depression and elevated mood
Indica Dominant Hybrid - 60% | 40%
Total THC - 24.5% CBGA - 1.6% Terpene Total – 3% Total Cannabinoids - 29.60%
Prominent Terpenes - Nerolidol, d-Limonene, b-Caryophyllene, b- Mycerne, Linalool
Dark Plasma combines Forum GS Cookies with Ocean Grown’s Obi-Wan OG Kush resulting in colorful flowers with generous trichome production.
Flavors
Sweet smells of cookies and fuel reminiscent of transmission fluid
Effects
Dark Plasma has a fast and heavy onset with a bit of amp. Its effects can be felt behind the eyes and creep towards a stony, full body high. The high does have a cerebral aspect but the overtone is more relaxing than stimulating.
Perfect For
Feeling of relaxation, but slightly energized and stimulated, Dark Plasma is ideal for afternoon or evening use.Therapeutic benefits include reduced stress and help with depression and elevated mood
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!