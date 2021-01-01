About this product

Forum GS Cookies X Obi Wan OG Kush

Indica Dominant Hybrid - 60% | 40%

Total THC - 24.5% CBGA - 1.6% Terpene Total – 3% Total Cannabinoids - 29.60%

Prominent Terpenes - Nerolidol, d-Limonene, b-Caryophyllene, b- Mycerne, Linalool



Dark Plasma combines Forum GS Cookies with Ocean Grown’s Obi-Wan OG Kush resulting in colorful flowers with generous trichome production.

Flavors

Sweet smells of cookies and fuel reminiscent of transmission fluid



Effects

Dark Plasma has a fast and heavy onset with a bit of amp. Its effects can be felt behind the eyes and creep towards a stony, full body high. The high does have a cerebral aspect but the overtone is more relaxing than stimulating.



Perfect For

Feeling of relaxation, but slightly energized and stimulated, Dark Plasma is ideal for afternoon or evening use.Therapeutic benefits include reduced stress and help with depression and elevated mood