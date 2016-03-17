About this product
Green Ribbon X Granddaddy Purple X TahoeOG X Alien Kush
Indica Dominant Hybrid - 60% | 40%
Prominent Terpenes - b-Caryophyllene, b-Mycerne, a-Humulene, a-Bisabolol
Fruity Purps is Ayra’s take on Fruity Pebbles OG, the limited offering from Alien Genetics. This sweet hybrid takes genetics from Green Ribbon, Granddaddy Purple, and Tahoe Alien to create a tropical, berry flavor reminiscent of the super sugary cereal. Fruity Pebbles first gained popularity in SoCal in 2006 when it was first introduced and since then has become one of the most popular strains on the market. The nugs are dark with a dense sugar-coated body with a blanket of resin and crystals.
Flavors
This bud tastes exactly like a bowl of Fruity Pebbles cereal and smells just as good! Fruity Purps will remind you of some of the best smells of your childhood - like Welch’s Grape Jelly and cake batter. Sit back, relax, and load yourself a bowl of Fruity Purps!
Effects
The Fruity Purps high is one that starts as a soft strong body buzz that is mind-relieving and spacey followed by a mild couch-lock. It's cloudy, slowing things down around you, but still leaves you with a hugely energetic high in which you are relaxed, friendly, and lethargic, but still functional if you want to be.
Perfect For
The euphoric effects will keep you happy when you’re stressed and help you catch some sleep when faced with insomnia.
About this strain
Sweet Pebbles, bred by Fire Bros. in Washington, is an aromatic hybrid strain with uplifting, happy effects. Those of you who love the strains Fruity Pebbles and Sour Pebbles are likely to appreciate the similar flavor profile of Sweet Pebbles, whose aroma is more floral than that of its sour-smelling relatives. Be prepared for Sweet Pebbles’ dreamy euphoria to lull your body into elevated relaxation while the mind wanders freely with creativity and focus.
Sweet Pebbles effects
Reported by real people like you
9 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
77% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Creative
66% of people report feeling creative
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Inflammation
55% of people say it helps with inflammation
Pain
55% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
44% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Ayra
Ayra grows the highest quality premium cannabis in the mosts sustainable and responsible way. 100% aeroponic. 100% LED. No pesticides. Ever.