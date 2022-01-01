Green Ribbon X Granddaddy Purple X TahoeOG X Alien Kush

Indica Dominant Hybrid - 60% | 40%

Prominent Terpenes - b-Caryophyllene, b-Mycerne, a-Humulene, a-Bisabolol



Fruity Purps is Ayra’s take on Fruity Pebbles OG, the limited offering from Alien Genetics. This sweet hybrid takes genetics from Green Ribbon, Granddaddy Purple, and Tahoe Alien to create a tropical, berry flavor reminiscent of the super sugary cereal. Fruity Pebbles first gained popularity in SoCal in 2006 when it was first introduced and since then has become one of the most popular strains on the market. The nugs are dark with a dense sugar-coated body with a blanket of resin and crystals.



Flavors

This bud tastes exactly like a bowl of Fruity Pebbles cereal and smells just as good! Fruity Purps will remind you of some of the best smells of your childhood - like Welch’s Grape Jelly and cake batter. Sit back, relax, and load yourself a bowl of Fruity Purps!



Effects

The Fruity Purps high is one that starts as a soft strong body buzz that is mind-relieving and spacey followed by a mild couch-lock. It's cloudy, slowing things down around you, but still leaves you with a hugely energetic high in which you are relaxed, friendly, and lethargic, but still functional if you want to be.



Perfect For

The euphoric effects will keep you happy when you’re stressed and help you catch some sleep when faced with insomnia.