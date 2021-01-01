About this product

Key Lime Pie OG X Alien Rift

Indica Dominant Hybrid - 70% | 30%

Prominent Terpenes - b-Caryophyllene, Humulene, Limonene, Linalool



Malibu Pie is an indica dominant hybrid with a strikingly bold, tart, pineapple flavor. The lineage of this variety, except for its OG Kush parent, is not fully known, which adds to its intrigue.



Flavors

Flavors are initially earthy and woodsy, followed by a sweet citrus freshness, like a slice of Caribbean Pineapple Pie.



Effects

While Malibu Pie isn't a commonly known strain, it is well regarded among cannabis connoisseurs for its sleep-inducing and pain reducing effects. It is perfect for relief from anxiety, sleeplessness, or pain, or if you just like a nice indica to go to sleep. The Malibu Pie high is pleasant, with a moderate to heavy sedative effect that still allows you to remain focused.



Perfect For

Malibu Pie is great for treating anxiety; stress simply melts away after you enjoy this relaxing indica-heavy hybrid. Malibu Pie is perfect for moderately experienced smokers to enjoy in the evening, as some find it easier to go to sleep and enjoy much deeper sleep, but be sure to block out some relaxation time. Malibu Pie is also known for helping combat pain and discomfort and hunger problems.