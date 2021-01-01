Ayra
Malibu Pie
Key Lime Pie OG X Alien Rift
Indica Dominant Hybrid - 70% | 30%
Prominent Terpenes - b-Caryophyllene, Humulene, Limonene, Linalool
Malibu Pie is an indica dominant hybrid with a strikingly bold, tart, pineapple flavor. The lineage of this variety, except for its OG Kush parent, is not fully known, which adds to its intrigue.
Flavors
Flavors are initially earthy and woodsy, followed by a sweet citrus freshness, like a slice of Caribbean Pineapple Pie.
Effects
While Malibu Pie isn't a commonly known strain, it is well regarded among cannabis connoisseurs for its sleep-inducing and pain reducing effects. It is perfect for relief from anxiety, sleeplessness, or pain, or if you just like a nice indica to go to sleep. The Malibu Pie high is pleasant, with a moderate to heavy sedative effect that still allows you to remain focused.
Perfect For
Malibu Pie is great for treating anxiety; stress simply melts away after you enjoy this relaxing indica-heavy hybrid. Malibu Pie is perfect for moderately experienced smokers to enjoy in the evening, as some find it easier to go to sleep and enjoy much deeper sleep, but be sure to block out some relaxation time. Malibu Pie is also known for helping combat pain and discomfort and hunger problems.
