About this product

Ghost OG X Alien Rift

Indica Dominant Hybrid - 70% | 30%

Prominent Terpenes - β-myrcene 7.76 mg/g, Limonene 2.02 mg/g, α-Pinene 1.41 mg/g, β-caryophyllene 1.40 mg/g



Obi-Wan OG is a rare indica dominant hybrid known for its long-lasting effects and classic sweet skunky citrus flavor with a rich earthy diesel exhale.



Flavors

The aroma is very pungent (OG) and skunky with hints of sharp citrus (lemon pledge) and spicy herbs as the nugs are burned. On the exhale, hints of black pepper and citrus hops with sweet pine notes are noticeable.



Effects

Obi-Wan OG delivers vibrant cerebral effects soon after the final exhale, forcing out any negative or racing thoughts and replacing them with pure euphoria. You’ll feel an influx of light creative energy and sociability, leaving you chatting with anyone about anything that comes to mind. As your mind soars, your body will start to fade into a potent couch-locked state that’s accompanied by a sleepy buzz, leaving you happily sedated.



Perfect For

Obi-Wan OG is often chosen to treat conditions such as insomnia, muscle spasms or cramps, chronic stress, and chronic pain. It is also helpful with depression, arthritis, and inflammation. Ideal for evening usage.