About this product
Purple Kush X Lemon Skunk X Unknown
Indica Dominant Hybrid - 70% | 30%
Prominent Terpenes - a-Terpineol, Nerolidol, b-Caryophyllene, Linalool
Pink Lemonade is an Indica dominant hybrid strain created through crossing Purple Kush and Lemon Skunk with an Unknown Strain. Pink Lemonade buds have bright light minty green spade-shaped nugs with light orange hair and a thick blanket of frosty golden colored crystal trichomes atop jade foliage and bronze pistils.
Flavors
Pink Lemonade has a flavor that’s just like its name suggests – sweet sugary fruits accented by lemon candy and a touch of mild earth. The aroma is of clean freshness accented by sharp citrus and a touch of berry fruitiness. Pink Lemonade smells like a fruity, mentholated tea and screams tart lemons and grapefruit on the exhale.
Effects
The Pink Lemonade high is just as amazing as its flavor, with uplifting effects that are surprisingly cerebral given its Indica dominance. The high starts with an energetic boost that leaves you feeling euphoric and slightly focused. As your mood builds, your energy may begin to wane, lulling you into a lazy introspective state filled with dreamy visions and a heightened sense of creativity.
Perfect For
Pink Lemonade instantly puts the mind into a haze and settles over the body with calming warmth. This all-day strain is ideal for those seeking a functional option to take the edge off repetitive tasks, stress, and depression.
Indica Dominant Hybrid - 70% | 30%
Prominent Terpenes - a-Terpineol, Nerolidol, b-Caryophyllene, Linalool
Pink Lemonade is an Indica dominant hybrid strain created through crossing Purple Kush and Lemon Skunk with an Unknown Strain. Pink Lemonade buds have bright light minty green spade-shaped nugs with light orange hair and a thick blanket of frosty golden colored crystal trichomes atop jade foliage and bronze pistils.
Flavors
Pink Lemonade has a flavor that’s just like its name suggests – sweet sugary fruits accented by lemon candy and a touch of mild earth. The aroma is of clean freshness accented by sharp citrus and a touch of berry fruitiness. Pink Lemonade smells like a fruity, mentholated tea and screams tart lemons and grapefruit on the exhale.
Effects
The Pink Lemonade high is just as amazing as its flavor, with uplifting effects that are surprisingly cerebral given its Indica dominance. The high starts with an energetic boost that leaves you feeling euphoric and slightly focused. As your mood builds, your energy may begin to wane, lulling you into a lazy introspective state filled with dreamy visions and a heightened sense of creativity.
Perfect For
Pink Lemonade instantly puts the mind into a haze and settles over the body with calming warmth. This all-day strain is ideal for those seeking a functional option to take the edge off repetitive tasks, stress, and depression.
About this strain
Pink Lemonade is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Lemon Skunk with Purple Kush. This strain produces calming effects that instantly puts the mind into a haze while radiating through the body. Pink Lemonade smells like fruity, mentholated tea and has flavors of lemon and grapefruit on the exhale. This strain is used by medical marijuana patients to treat symptoms related to focus, stress and depression. Growers say Pink Lemonade comes in small buds that are coated in a generous layer of trichomes atop jade foliage and bronze pistils.
Pink Lemonade effects
Reported by real people like you
134 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
67% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
56% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
52% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
11% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Ayra
Ayra grows the highest quality premium cannabis in the mosts sustainable and responsible way. 100% aeroponic. 100% LED. No pesticides. Ever.