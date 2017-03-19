Purple Kush X Lemon Skunk X Unknown

Indica Dominant Hybrid - 70% | 30%

Prominent Terpenes - a-Terpineol, Nerolidol, b-Caryophyllene, Linalool



Pink Lemonade is an Indica dominant hybrid strain created through crossing Purple Kush and Lemon Skunk with an Unknown Strain. Pink Lemonade buds have bright light minty green spade-shaped nugs with light orange hair and a thick blanket of frosty golden colored crystal trichomes atop jade foliage and bronze pistils.



Flavors

Pink Lemonade has a flavor that’s just like its name suggests – sweet sugary fruits accented by lemon candy and a touch of mild earth. The aroma is of clean freshness accented by sharp citrus and a touch of berry fruitiness. Pink Lemonade smells like a fruity, mentholated tea and screams tart lemons and grapefruit on the exhale.



Effects

The Pink Lemonade high is just as amazing as its flavor, with uplifting effects that are surprisingly cerebral given its Indica dominance. The high starts with an energetic boost that leaves you feeling euphoric and slightly focused. As your mood builds, your energy may begin to wane, lulling you into a lazy introspective state filled with dreamy visions and a heightened sense of creativity.



Perfect For

Pink Lemonade instantly puts the mind into a haze and settles over the body with calming warmth. This all-day strain is ideal for those seeking a functional option to take the edge off repetitive tasks, stress, and depression.