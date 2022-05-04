About this product
Trainwreck X Hawaiian X Pink Panther
Sativa Dominant Hybrid - 60% | 40%
CBGA - .80%
Prominent Terpenes - a-Terpineol, b-Caryophyllene, Linalool, Nerolidol
Pink Pineapple Express is a hard-hitting sativa-dominant hybrid with heady, stimulating effects.
Flavors
Pink Pineapple Express has a sweet terpene profile with a smell that is likened to fresh apple and mango, with a taste of pineapple, pine, and cedar.
Effects
Pink Pineapple immediately hits between the eyes, curbing pain caused by headaches or migraines.
Perfect For
Pink Pineapple provides a long-lasting energetic buzz, perfect for productive afternoons and creative escapes.
