Trainwreck X Hawaiian X Pink Panther

Sativa Dominant Hybrid - 60% | 40%

CBGA - .80%

Prominent Terpenes - a-Terpineol, b-Caryophyllene, Linalool, Nerolidol



Pink Pineapple Express is a hard-hitting sativa-dominant hybrid with heady, stimulating effects.



Flavors

Pink Pineapple Express has a sweet terpene profile with a smell that is likened to fresh apple and mango, with a taste of pineapple, pine, and cedar.



Effects

Pink Pineapple immediately hits between the eyes, curbing pain caused by headaches or migraines.



Perfect For

Pink Pineapple provides a long-lasting energetic buzz, perfect for productive afternoons and creative escapes.