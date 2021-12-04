Forum GS Cookies X Obi Wan OG X Pineapple Express X Pink Panther

Sativa Dominant Hybrid - 60% | 40%

CBGA - .93% CBCA - .74%

Prominent Terpenes - Limonene, Cymene, Caryophyllene, Pinene, Nerolidol, Bisabolol



Psychedelic Relic was created by Ayra by combining two of our most potent and loved varieties -- Dark Plasma and Pink Pineapple Express. Through dozens of phenotypes, we have cultivated a social sativa with a distinct flavor profile and unique cannabinoid profile.



Flavors

Psychedelic Relic has a unique nose and an even more unique flavor, combining a sour, very slight skunkiness with a light citrus flavor.



Effects

Psychedelic Relic is a powerful sativa dominant variety that provides a connected and calming experience. It provides a diverse and strong cannabinoid profile, with 4.6% CBGA relative cannabinoid content (.93% overall). CBG is most common in higher CBD varieties and works to fight inflammation, pain, nausea, and is thought to slow the proliferation of cancer cells. Psychedelic Relic also has 3.7% CBCA relative cannabinoid content (.74% overall). CBC is thought to increase the viability of developing brain cells in a process known as neurogenesis. CBC battles inflammation without activating any of the endocannabinoid receptors in the body. For this reason, the healing powers of CBC increase significantly when combined with other cannabinoids, like THC or CBD, which do activate endocannabinoid receptors in the brain and throughout the body.



Perfect For

Psychedelic Relic is perfect for social settings and an excellent choice for good conversation or creativity any time of day.