About this product

Trainwreck X Hawaiian X Huckleberry Hound

Indica Dominant Hybrid - 60% | 40%

Terpene Total – 7.15%

Prominent Terpenes - a-Terpineol, b-Caryophyllene, Linalool, P-Cymene



Purple Pineapple Express combines the potent and flavorful forces of parent strains Trainwreck and Hawaiian with Huckleberry Hound.



Flavors

Purple Pineapple’s trichome packed buds have a rich fusion of tropical fruits, coffee, and pine aromas.



Effects

Purple Pineapple Express is a powerful indica dominant variety that provides airy body effects that take on more weight with time and cerebral effects that remind many of a Sour Diesel type of mental stimuli.



Perfect For

Purple Pineapple is just what the Indica lover has been searching for. If you need a full eight hour of sleep, Purple Pineapple is right for you. Make sure to get everything done in twenty minutes or less, because after that its nighty-night.