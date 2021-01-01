Ayra
Purple Pineapple Express Full Flower Pre-Roll 1g (2 x 0.5g)
About this product
Trainwreck X Hawaiian X Huckleberry Hound
Indica Dominant Hybrid - 60% | 40%
Terpene Total – 7.15%
Prominent Terpenes - a-Terpineol, b-Caryophyllene, Linalool, P-Cymene
Purple Pineapple Express combines the potent and flavorful forces of parent strains Trainwreck and Hawaiian with Huckleberry Hound.
Flavors
Purple Pineapple’s trichome packed buds have a rich fusion of tropical fruits, coffee, and pine aromas.
Effects
Purple Pineapple Express is a powerful indica dominant variety that provides airy body effects that take on more weight with time and cerebral effects that remind many of a Sour Diesel type of mental stimuli.
Perfect For
Purple Pineapple is just what the Indica lover has been searching for. If you need a full eight hour of sleep, Purple Pineapple is right for you. Make sure to get everything done in twenty minutes or less, because after that its nighty-night.
