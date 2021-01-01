Grandaddy Purple X Blueberry

Indica Dominant Hybrid - 90% | 10%

Prominent Terpenes - b-Mycerne, d-Limonene, Linalool, Nerolidol, a-Humulene, a- Bisabolol



True Purple Berry is a fruity, potent strain descended from two tasty favorites - Blueberry and Grandaddy Purple and carries all of its predecessors’ sweetness and robust flavor. True Purple Berry’s flowers are medium to stunningly large in size and adhere in a tapered formation, rounded at the end, somewhat like miniature bullets. The leaves show off mottled patterns of mossy green and deep indigo. Any lavender hues are the result of a pigment called anthocyanin, which can express blues and purples during the growing process. A high concentration of glassy trichomes gives True Purple Berry’s flowers a very sticky texture and a silvery sheen.



Flavors

True Purple Berry gives off a sweet smell of dark berries and lavender, with just a hint of nuttiness and slight chocolate; the taste follows suit with an overwhelmingly blueberry flavor. True Purple Berry gives off an unmistakably berry-tinged sweetness. Lurking underneath this bright aroma is an herbal character, with some notes of mint and sage. Grinding up these tight buds gives off a subtle earthy musk. When the flower burns it gives off a smooth and fruity smoke that tastes like sweet berries on the exhale, with a faint aftertaste of potpourri.



Effects

True Purple Berry offers an enduring sedative high that’s just the thing for unwinding after a long day. True Purple Berry’s mellow high reveals itself in stages, first manifesting as a mounting pressure around the temples then dissolving any lingering tension. Some smokers also report a flushing in the cheeks and a stimulation of the salivary glands. These odd sensations are soon met with changes in awareness - sights or sounds can take on a new dimension or intensity. Warped depth perception is also commonly reported.



True Purple Berry’s calming, restorative effects can temporarily take the edge off of harsh symptoms of stress, depression, and anxiety. It can also soothe pain, acting as a balm on sore muscles as well as an analgesic for chronic, disease-related pain. True Purple Berry may also take care of lesser irritations, like headaches and nausea. In high enough doses, this strain can lull even insomniacs into a deep and fulfilling sleep. Because it doesn’t have the cerebral intensity of sativa strains, True Purple Berry is a good option for those who are prone to panic or who have a low THC tolerance.



Perfect For

In these early stages, atmospheric media like a favorite album or a trippy movie can be powerful sensory experiences. Some users may fall into a pattern of sped-up, freely-associative thinking, This laid-back vibe is right at home in intimate social situations, sparking camaraderies and conversations when shared with like-minded friends. Don’t plan on plowing through a mountain of work or a long to-do list - instead, consider it a happy hour treat or a midnight snack to soothe your tightly-wound mind. This heavy cross of two strong indicas is definitely best for the end of the day. It should go without saying that True Purple Berry is a strain best reserved for luxurious nighttime or bedtime enjoyment.