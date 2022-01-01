Our Gold Label line of cartridges are the staple of the Aztec brand. Our cartridge expert utilizes high quality, hard to find terpenes, and blends them to a perfect ratio. The only other ingredient we use is high potency delta 8 distillate, ensuring that there are NO unwanted ingredients.

Currently available strains-

Garlic cookies; a popular gassy indica dominant strain

Gorilla Glueberry; a house favorite, joining together the sweetness of the blueberry strain, and the gassiness of the beloved gorilla glue #4



