About this product
Our Gold Label line of cartridges are the staple of the Aztec brand. Our cartridge expert utilizes high quality, hard to find terpenes, and blends them to a perfect ratio. The only other ingredient we use is high potency delta 8 distillate, ensuring that there are NO unwanted ingredients.
Currently available strains-
Garlic cookies; a popular gassy indica dominant strain
Gorilla Glueberry; a house favorite, joining together the sweetness of the blueberry strain, and the gassiness of the beloved gorilla glue #4
About this brand
Aztec LLC
Aztec is a company birthed into the delta 8 cartridge industry, and our purpose is to manufacture and provide the same quality of care and regulations that dispensaries use to provide for patients. Here at Aztec, we believe everyone (patient or not) deserves a premium experience with delta 8. We are here to deliver