Its not magic Its science

B-wave Technology Inc. featured photo 1
Greenhouse model covers up to 1 acre
Works great in all greenhouse settings
Outdoor model covers 10 acres in SoCal
More Peaches!
About B-wave Technology Inc.

Biowave machines emit low frequency sound that increase plant yields 15-20 % by dilating Stoma. Also the machines repel insects that communicate by low frequency sound such as Spider Mites, Fungus Gnat’s and ACP. B-wave has been in business now for almost 7 years making Biowave machines. We have 14 granted patents, 7 others pending. Been on CNN and 60 Minutes. There are a lot of test results, showing that the machine increases yields and decreases insects. Instagram=@bwavetech sales@b-wavetech.com 626-814-9009