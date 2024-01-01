Loading...

Back 40

unclaimed brand

This brand is currently unclaimed

All categoriesCannabis

Back 40 products

16 products
Product image for Dianoga Pie
Flower
Dianoga Pie
by Back 40
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Blue Thunder
Flower
Blue Thunder
by Back 40
THC 13.92%
CBD 6.41%
Product image for Shark Wreck
Flower
Shark Wreck
by Back 40
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Glazed Apricot
Flower
Glazed Apricot
by Back 40
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Cherry Garcia
Flower
Cherry Garcia
by Back 40
THC 16.4%
CBD 0.051%
Product image for Blue Dream Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Blue Dream Pre-Roll 1g
by Back 40
THC 14.2%
CBD 0.5%
Product image for White Widow Clone
Clones
White Widow Clone
by Back 40
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Gorilla Glue #4 (GG4)
Flower
Gorilla Glue #4 (GG4)
by Back 40
THC 19%
CBD 0%
Product image for Chocolate Hashberry Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Chocolate Hashberry Pre-Roll 1g
by Back 40
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Orgy
Flower
Orgy
by Back 40
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Papaya Sorbet
Flower
Papaya Sorbet
by Back 40
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Blueberry Pre-roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Blueberry Pre-roll 1g
by Back 40
THC 19.2%
CBD 0%
Product image for Istar
Flower
Istar
by Back 40
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Paris OG Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Paris OG Pre-Roll 1g
by Back 40
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for XJ-13 Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
XJ-13 Pre-Roll 1g
by Back 40
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Purple Loco
Flower
Purple Loco
by Back 40
THC 12.19%
CBD 0.04%