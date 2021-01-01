About this product
Bubble Gum #3 is a new sticky sweet hybrid hemp strain. This exotic flower yields bright clustered buds with a candied bubble gum nose. The smoke on this strain can best be described as fruity with a sweeter overall flavor. Bubble Gum is a smooth smoking CBD flower that is ideal for all-day use. The hybrid effects of this premium flower will range from energetic to over-all comfort.
BackWoodz offers a large selection of premium CBD flower, D8 infused hemp flower, rare exotic genetics and other legal hemp products. These fresh new harvest hemp strains each vary in grow conditions, terpene profile, flavor, bud consistency, stickiness and smell that guarantees to be an enjoyable smoking experience for all consumers. At BackWoodz we only select the finest organically grown LED indoor, hydroponic, greenhouse and outdoor hemp flowers. Each of these hemp flower strains provide a full spectrum CBD flower that contains essential cannabinoids, terpenes, aromatic molecules and potent Cannabidiol levels. Our value priced hemp flower, machine trimmed buds and smalls are also available for smokers looking to affordably blaze on a budget.