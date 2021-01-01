About this product

This 8 inch bong is made by the experts over at Diamond Glass. Though some may call it a mini bong, it hits hard as any 1 foot bong. The straight tube bong holds an ice catcher for smooth hits and comes with a diffused downstem for max filtration. Its size makes it perfect for travel and its sturdy base makes it a solid desk piece. This glass bong is protected by a durable and thick body even for the most clumsy smokers.