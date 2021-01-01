About this product

At 16”, this bong was meant to fit comfortably in your lap as you serenely toke away. The thick base makes it a great table piece, while the long, slender neck allows for better smoking angles with no splash back. Each of the two chambers house a large 12-arm percolator, delivering excellent diffusion and a clean, flavorful hit every time. Sit and watch these two percs in action. You can imaging how beautiful the turquoise accents look when the chambers are full of pure, milky smoke.



Specifications



| Height: 16 inches

| Glass Thickness: 5mm Borosilicate Glass

| Percs: circ/showerhead

| Joint Size: 18mm Female

| Includes: Matching 18mm Dry Herb Bowl

| Extra-long neck virtually eliminates splash

| Two stunning showered percolators filter smoke for a smoother, cleaner experience